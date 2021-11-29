Bryan Danielson Comments On Wrestlers Losing Their Jobs In WWE and ROH

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bryan Danielson gave his thoughts on wrestlers losing their jobs due to WWE releases and Ring of Honor going on hiatus:

“I was just sad. I guess what the hard part with all of it is, I think of is the people with the jobs. They’re not going to do the full-time contracts or anything like that anymore. This is coming in a year when we’ve still got the pandemic going on. We’ve got a lot of people being cut from the WWE side. There’s not a ton of full-time jobs out there.”

“People sign these contracts and they buy houses on these contracts, they think it’s guaranteed money. Where that really hits hard for me is I was fired twice by WWE. It’s funny because both times I was fired shortly after buying a new car. You have to think, none of these are nice cars and they’re used cars. But in both of them, I wasn’t able to pay it off in full. The first time especially in 2001 when I got fired I had a $350-a-month car payment. All of a sudden that car payment, I was having to work two jobs between that and insurance and all that kind of stuff. I had bought that car with the idea that I was going to make $500-a-week for the next three years or whatever it is. All of a sudden you don’t have that guaranteed money coming in.”