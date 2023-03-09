Bryan Danielson: “It’s Time For Me To Go Home”

Bryan Danielson discussed his loss to World Champion MJF at AEW Revolution this week on AEW Dynamite.

Danielson was shown in the promo, which was taped on Sunday after the match, talking about his loss and losing feeling in his arm. Danielson stated that the thought of not being able to play with his children was more humiliating than tapping out.

Danielson concluded by saying that it is time for him to return home. It was not stated that Danielson is retiring, but the impression given is that he will be off the air for a while, possibly until his next program, Double Or Nothing, airs in May.

You can check out a clip from the promo below: