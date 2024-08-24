Bryan Danielson On Why He’s Loved His Three Years Thus Far In AEW

AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke with Uproxx on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including why he has loved his three years thus far in the company.

Danielson said, “When I think of this time, this has been the most fun I’ve ever had in my career. For the first time in my life and in my wrestling career, it didn’t feel like I was sacrificing family to do this thing that I loved.”

“I love wrestling, and I loved being in WWE, I make no bones about that, I loved being in WWE, but it wasn’t my favorite style of wrestling. In AEW, I’m able to wrestle the style that I want to wrestle, and then on top of that, you have a lot of creative freedom there, and I also get to come home and spend a lot of time with my family.”

“It’s really what I think of these last three years, I think of them as just this huge, huge blessing as far as this cherry on top of a career that I’m not quite sure I deserved anyways.”