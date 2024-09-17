Bryan Danielson On Working With Bray Wyatt: “We Had So Much Fun Together”

AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson spoke with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics, including his memories of working with the late great Bray Wyatt.

Danielson said, “We had so much fun together. He was just a wonderful, wonderful human being. We had a lot of fun not wrestling, and a lot of fun wrestling too. Like, some of my favorite matches in WWE were live event matches that I had with Bray.”

On the Wyatt Sicks faction:

“I just haven’t seen it. There’s only so much time in the day, and you know I’ve got two kids, and doing this, so yeah I haven’t seen it.”

