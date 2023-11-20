Buff Bagwell Says He May Do Jail Time Because Of His Temper

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested on November 16th and charged with Speeding (Misdemeanor) and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (Misdemeanor) in Cobb County, Georgia.

Bagwell recently posted a video on his official YouTube channel to address his recent arrest.

According to Bagwell, it’s hard to deal with emotions when he is no longer using substances and when he is forced to deal with them for the first time in his life. Bagwell also said he may be going to jail because of his temper, but he did not relapse, and he is now clean and sober for 446 days after dealing with a 20-year addiction. Bagwell then thanked Diamond Dallas Page, Steve Yu, and the team at DDP Yoga for helping him get clean.

The Cobb Country Sherriff’s Office reported that Bagwell was arrested on November 16th at 1:30PM and was released on November 17th at 1:51PM. Bagwell is listed as having been sentenced to “time served,” but there is no word yet on whether this may have been a case of Bagwell serving a sentence from an earlier criminal case or a new circumstance.

