Bully Ray Addresses Keith Lee Being Sent Back To The Performance Center

During the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on the story about Keith Lee being sent back to the WWE Performance Center for additional training:

“As the owner of the company and as the boss? If he’s not happy with somebody’s performance? He’s well within his rights to try to get them some help and get them up to working specs.”

“Keith Lee is the one that everybody’s been talking about. Keith Lee is the one that has everybody scratching their head as to why. I guess there was no specifics given? As to why he wanted him to get some extra help? Some extra work? Some extra polish?”

“I thought about this, remember when Drew McIntyre wasn’t getting the job done in Vince’s eyes? What did Vince do with Drew McIntyre? He let him go and said ‘come back when you get more polished and you think you’re ready.’ That’s exactly what Drew did. Vince is not enamored with Keith Lee, with his work or his promo, whatever. Vince has every option contractually, or right contractually, to sit out Keith Lee and not do anything with Keith Lee.”

(quotes courtesy of SEScoops.com)