Bully Ray Gives His Thoughts On How WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Should End

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how this Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames should end.

Ray said, “Now that we know Randy is the fifth guy, do you think that stops people from chanting CM Punk? They could have the best of both worlds right now if Punk is involved.” “I’ll create a scenario for you, if you want to talk about grabbing people’s attention … you do the War Games, babyfaces go over, babyfaces are hands raised and out of nowhere, [Orton hits the] RKO on Cody and ‘holy s**t, what just happened’ and everyone is in complete shock –- and then hit ‘Cult of Personality.’ Punk comes out on the stage, go off the air.”

