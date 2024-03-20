Bully Ray On Who He Thinks Should Induct Paul Heyman Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including who he thinks should induct Paul Heyman into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame.

Ray said, “Imagine if Roman Reigns is the guy that’s going to be inducting Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame in Philadelphia in ECW country.” “Who is going to hate Roman Reigns on that night? 24 hours before Night One of WrestleMania, where Roman Reigns will go up there and he will speak glowingly about Paul Heyman, why should we hate him? So now, it’s like the two big mega heels in this match against the very, very underdog Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, are almost in uber babyface roles. I think that Rock promo last Friday put them in weird territory again. If I’m a fan, I don’t know why I hate The Rock.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.