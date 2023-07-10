WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how there is always the comparison of AEW to ECW and how ECW did a number of special things that they forced viewers of WWE and WCW to switch sides and chant “ECW” on their shows which is something that AEW has yet to deal with.

Bully Ray said, “There’s always the comparison of AEW to ECW.” “ECW took fans from … WWE. ECW took fans from WCW. ECW did such special things that we forced viewers of two wrestling companies that were much bigger than us, and much more financially stable than us, and brought them over to our side. So much so that both companies had to deal with ‘ECW’ chants on their live TV shows. AEW isn’t doing any of that. They’re catering to their fan. And if Tony Khan didn’t have a gazillion dollars, only catering to your fan would get old and financially [unstable] very quickly.”

