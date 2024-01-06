Can Karrion Kross And The Authors Of Pain Be WWE’s Next Most Dominant Faction?

On Friday, January 5th, WWE held its first Friday Night SmackDown of the new year, New Year’s Revolution. The show featured a lot of great moments and matches, including the debut of one of WWE’s most dominant-looking factions in quite some time, Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain.

Alongside Scarlett and Paul Ellering, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE television, but he didn’t come alone. While Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits were in the ring cutting a promo, the Authors of Pain came out and jumped them. This faction has the potential to be one of WWE’s most dominant around today.

In Kross’s first run with WWE, he showed a lot of promise, but when he left NXT and went to Raw, he didn’t stand a chance. He was given a very interesting costume and lost in under two minutes to Jeff Hardy in his debut on Raw. He would be shortly released thereafter and it wasn’t until 2022 that he would return.

Kross would find his way back to the WWE, attacking Drew McIntyre in his return. Kross defeated McIntyre in his first major match back in a WWE ring and looked more dominant than ever. With Triple H, now leading the helm, the potential was that much greater for Kross.

Since then, Kross has lost feuds with Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles, and lost in the first round of the United States Championship tournament to Bobby Lashley. It’s no secret how good of a wrestler Kross is, he is a special character, and if booked properly can look unstoppable.

When Kross made his return to television at New Year’s Revolution, he did so by aligning with the Authors of Pain, who were another under-utilized tag team from their first stint in WWE. However, together this faction can be one of the most dominant factions that the WWE has ever seen.

Pairing these three powerhouses up, alongside Scarlett and Paul Ellering who are some top-tier managers, is a true recipe for disaster for anyone who faces off with them. The potential this faction has is massive, and their future is truly incredibly bright as a trio.