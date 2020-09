Here is the card for the NXT Takeover: 31 PPV which takes place on Sunday, October 4th:

NXT World Title

Finn Bálor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Tag Team Titles

Breezango (c) vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch or The Undisputed Era

NXT North American Title

Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Women’s Title

Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae

Velveteen Dream vs. Kushida

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for results coverage of the event.