Carlito Addresses His Status With WWE Following The 2021 Royal Rumble PPV

In an interview with The Angle Podcast, Carlito commented on not being part of WWE since the 2021 Royal Rumble and post-Rumble edition of RAW:

“It was just the Rumble and I think the day before the Rumble they asked if I can do RAW too and I said ‘yeah, sure, whatever you guys need.’ That’s all we talked about. It was RAW and the Rumble. I’ve had no communication since the RAW appearance.”

Carlito was also asked if he would be interested in other roles with WWE:

“Yeah. A producer role or a trainer role. All of that kind of sounds intriguing. I’m willing to listen to whatever at this point, but I think those would be interesting helping out the younger guys and help them develop, which would be something new for me. I think I’d find it fun to do.”