Several WWE NXT Call-Ups Not Used On Monday’s RAW Despite Being Backstage

The aftermath from Saturday’s Backlash France PLE was highlighted on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. The show also kicked off the build to the King & Queen Of The Ring PLE, which will take place in Saudi Arabia later this month and featured multiple first-round matches.

It was also the first Raw since the Draft, and the recently announced NXT call-ups were expected to be used. However, this was not the case for everyone.

As part of the Draft, Ilja Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria, Blair Davenport, Kiana James, Carmelo Hayes, Baron Corbin, and Dijak were promoted from NXT to the main roster on Raw and SmackDown Live. Another star is expected to be called up shortly.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated, “Several other NXT call-ups and draftees were brought to Raw and not used.” It was most likely due to a lack of time, as it was considered the most advertised Raw card in the show’s history.

Dragunov and Valkyria did work matches on Raw as part of ongoing tournaments, and they advanced to the next round.

According to the report, other tournament matches had to be rescheduled for next week due to a lack of time between now and the PLE.