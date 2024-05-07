WWE Star Wins First Singles Match On RAW In Nearly A Year

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw focused on the aftermath of Saturday’s Backlash France PLE event and set the stage for the upcoming King & Queen Of The Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia later this month, featuring several first-round tournament matches.

In Queen Of The Ring 2024 first-round matches, Dakota Kai faced Lyra Valkyria, Zoey Stark faced Ivy Nile, and Natalya faced IYO SKY (with Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane).

During the show tournament match, she went over Nile. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the show marked Stark’s first singles win on Raw since defeating Lynch in July 2023. The company has been impressed with Stark’s work since she was in NXT, which is why she was quickly promoted to the main roster.

Prior to Monday’s Raw, she defeated Lynch, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax after winning the weekly television show on July 10th. According to CageMatch.net, Stark went 12-30 in singles matches in 2023, while she is 2-1 this year. This encompasses PLE, television, and live events.