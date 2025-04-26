Carmelo Hayes Issues Statement After One Full Year On WWE Main Roster

Carmelo Hayes is celebrating a big WWE milestone.

The SmackDown Superstar took to X to share a statement commemorating the one-year anniversary of moving from WWE NXT to the WWE main roster.

He wrote the following:

“Regardless of what was expected or not this year, I never measured my success on Championships or winning matches,” Hayes wrote via X. “When I got the ball it was a first down or touchdown. Stole the show and had banger matches with anyone and everyone. Traveled the world and honed my craft against the best. Wrestled the WWE Champion 10+ times and got to work and learn from legends and future hall of famers. I’m winning in every way possible. I killed shit this year and was drafted first for a reason. You can’t deny what won’t be denied. Haven’t even started cooking yet. #Happy1Year #Marathon 🏁🎯.”