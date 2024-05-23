Cassie Lee Comments On The IIconics And Bellas Feud Never Happening

Former WWE star Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) recently spoke with Ring the Belle on a number of topics including how The IIconics’ feud with The Bella Twins never happened.

Lee said, “All I know is that we were supposed to go into a story apparently from WrestleMania to the SummerSlam.” “That’s all I know.”

“That would have been great. That would have been a dream come true for us, but everything happens for a reason.”

You can check out Lee’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)