Cathy Kelley Believes Kevin Owens Has Been Silenced

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly made an appearance on an episode of B4TheBell, where she talked about a number of topics including how she believes Kevin Owens has been silenced.

Kelley said, “I also really enjoy interviewing Kevin Owens. I feel like he has been silenced recently, and he deserves a little bit more time to talk. I would love to give him more of an opportunity to do so.”

You can check out Kelley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)