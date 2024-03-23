Cathy Kelley Says AJ Lee Was The Reason She Got Interested In Wrestling

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly recently made an appearance on an episode of the Lightweights podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including how AJ Lee was the reason she got interested in wrestling.

Kelley said, “I told this to CM Punk recently, that AJ Lee was the reason why I started watching wrestling, and I would really love to do a sit-down interview with her.”

On how she wanted to interview Michael Cole:

“I think I would put Michael Cole on the spot. I feel like he hasn’t been interviewed in a long time. I know that’s not the answer you’re looking for, but I’ve gone back and watched several of his interviews from back in the day. He had a good rapport with The Rock, he had a good rapport with Steve Austin for better or for worse, and I feel like, he’s obviously the face of Monday Night Raw’s announce team, but we haven’t really heard his personal story in a while.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.