Chad Gable Confirms New WWE Deal Is For Three Years

Chad Gable will be around WWE for at least three more years.

The American Made leader appeared as a guest on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” this week and confirmed that is the length of his new WWE contract.

“I just re-signed with the company for three more years,” Gable told Van Vliet. “To extend my relationship with the company that has done so much for me, afford me things that I never thought I would be able to do, travel around the world and back 100 times it feels like. See things I never would have saw. meet people I never would have met, and just live a childhood dream, which so many people never get to do.”

Gable continued, “How could I not be grateful for that? To continue that relationship, I’m so excited. To end my career, if you ask me, I have ten years left in me. I feel physically as good as I ever have. To be hitting a peak, I feel, of my career at this point is awesome. I’m excited for the future. We both wanted it. I wanted to stay here, and I think, hopefully, they wanted me to stay here, too. We’ve been mutually beneficial for each other. I love everything the company does.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.