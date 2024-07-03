Chad Gable On What He Would’ve Done If He Didn’t Sign A New WWE Contract

Chad Gable discussed what he would have done if he hadn’t signed a new contract with WWE while making an appearance on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast.

“It’s great for everybody to have options. Everybody will quickly jump to the conclusion that if I were to not re-sign, I’d be going somewhere else. The reality is, the Masters Degree thing is real. I do have the Degrees and I have other interests. Motion graphics, filmmaking, all these things. Production is very interesting to me and a passion of mine.

I thought a cool aspect that some people tend to do is that when their contracts come up or when they’re done wrestling, they just disappear and ride off into the sunset. It’s not some big fanfare. That’s the way I always saw myself. Who knows. I don’t know what I would have done. I may have tried to go to Hollywood and tried making films or title sequences. I don’t know where my head was at. I was kind of open to everything for awhile there as I was considering it. I always like the idea of once you’re done, just drift off and people say goodbye and that’s it, you’re done.”

You can check out the podcast below: