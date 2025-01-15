Chad Gable Reacts WWE Raw Loss To Penta

During the January 13, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, former AEW star Penta made a statement in his debut match with the company by defeating Chad Gable. The hard-fought bout showcased Penta’s signature lucha libre style, leaving an impression on fans and competitors alike.

On Tuesday morning, Gable addressed the match in a heartfelt statement:

“I detest Penta, luchadores, and losing. But last night was a reminder as to why I fell in love with this beautiful artistic expression of physicality and the sport of Professional Wrestling when I was 5 years old and have been obsessed with it ever since. I felt so alive.”

Gable, who re-signed with WWE in 2024, has been the subject of rumors suggesting he could soon move to SmackDown alongside his American Made faction. As speculation about his next steps continues, fans are eager to see what the future holds for Gable and how this new rivalry with Penta might evolve.