Chad Gable Talks About His Momentum Heading Into WrestleMania XL

Chad Gable picked up a big win on Monday night.

Following his submission victory over Ivar of The Viking Raiders on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA., the Alpha Academy leader spoke in an interview on Raw Talk.

During the discussion, Gable spoke about how he needs to focus on himself in WWE at some point, as well as the momentum he has built up heading into WrestleMania XL.

“Okay, let’s not live in a world of clichés, all right?” he began. “Everyone’s gonna say, yeah, it’s impressive to make him tap, especially if I have to put an exclamation point on it, right? It’s WrestleMania season, all that’s true. What did I talk about going into this match? It’s momentum. Momentum is key right now for everything across the board for everybody. My goal tonight was to go out there, create momentum for myself, and put a stop to the Viking Raiders’ momentum. Because they’ve been on a roll lately, all credit to them. That guy’s awesome, but’s my turn.”

He continued, “I had all my focus on the Alpha Academy for the past two years, and that’s great. They’re doing awesome. They’re thriving. Look, at a certain point in time, Chad Gable has to put the focus back on Chad Gable. So tonight was a statement about momentum. It’s in my favor, and momentum rolls, and right now, my ball is rolling straight on the fast track to WrestleMania.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.