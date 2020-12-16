Charlie Haas Resurfaces In A New Interview

Former WWE star Charlie Haas has resurfaced in a new interview published by Hannibal TV. Haas, who looks noticeably different from his days in WWE, commented on his current status:

“I went through a divorce, which was really tough for me and the kids. But I’m back on my feet.”

“I’m in the room everyday, wrestling, conditioning with kids from anywhere from kindergarten, all the way up to high school, to college kids and drop-bys. I’m actually wrestling amateur, wrestled the way I did when I was in college. So, to be able to do that, I had to drop weight, I’m at 215 right now. It’s a different look, but it fits me, so I’m happy.” (quotes courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)

Haas, who retired from wrestling in 2013, was married to former WWE star Jackie Gayda.