Charlotte Flair Addresses Claims That She Plays ‘Politics’ Backstage

During an appearance on The Masked Man podcast, WWE Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair responds to claims that she gets pushed because she is Ric Flair’s daughter:

“What I think people mean is because I’m a Flair, they automatically think that I just walk into Vince’s office because I’m Ric Flair’s daughter and I say, ‘This is what I want to do today.’ If that was the case, don’t you think I would have had a longer title run than eight seconds a couple years ago at Money in the Bank? I don’t like the short title runs. I wish I could hold on to the title a little bit longer, but when I lose it, I want to get it again. I want to prove I can do it again. That’s what keeps me motivated is getting better to be that champion.”

“I’m not here because of Ric Flair. I’m here because of my brother, not any other reason. The reason I don’t put down others is because I know what it’s like to be torn down every single day. Every single day, someone wants to take away my success. ‘Oh, it was handed to her.’ ‘Oh, it was given to her.’ ‘Oh, she’s Ric Flair’s daughter.’ ‘Oh, she politics.’ No one can accept the fact that if my last name wasn’t Flair, I would still be the best athlete in this company, man or woman. It’s not even close, but I still live with that every single day. I don’t take down somebody else’s success to make myself bigger or feel better. I just go, ‘You know what? I need to work harder. How do I get there or how do I get there again?’ I really needed to work on my promos. Since 2019, I have taken the opportunity to work on my promos. I feel like they have gotten better. Are they where I want them to be? No. I’ve worked on my in-ring.