Charlotte Flair Among Several WWE Stars to Attend ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ric Flair and his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo will face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 31 in Nashville, TN.

WWE Hall of Famer Flair recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. Flair said:

When asked if he thought he owed the bout to Lethal because he helped him train for his comeback, Flair replied, “absolutely,” because Lethal is a fantastic guy and if he pulls it off, it will be “re-writing everything in my legacy again.” Flair said that he is making an effort to stay positive and not worry about what might go wrong.

Charlotte Flair, along with other WWE stars, will attend the event, Flair added.

“She’ll be there, but I don’t know if she’ll be on camera. She wouldn’t miss that. I don’t think she would miss it, even if Andrade wasn’t involved. She just might not be on camera. A lot of guys are coming. (Rey) Mysterio, Apollo, (Pat) McAfee, Kid Rock will be there.”

Charlotte attended AAA Triplemania last year, where Ric watched Andrade El Idolo’s match for the AAA Mega Championship against Kenny Omega from ringside. Since losing to Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, the top star hasn’t appeared on WWE television as she took time off for her wedding with Andrade.

(H/T to Fightful for the transcription)