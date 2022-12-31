Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown.

Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections. Rousey was kicked in the face and then kicked out of the pin attempt.

Flair then used the spear to pin Rousey and win the title.

Click here for WWE SmackDown results. Here are some clips from her return.