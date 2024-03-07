Charlotte Flair To Make First Appearance Since Injury At WWE World On WrestleMania 40 Weekend

WWE veteran and multiple-time Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair tore her ACL back in December and will reportedly be out of in-ring action beyond WrestleMania 40, but The Queen is set to make her return to the company, however it will not be in a wrestling capacity.
The company announced that Flair will appear at WWE World on Saturday, April 6 during WrestleMania 40 weekend. Flair now joins “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins as the only superstars announced for the event thus far.
