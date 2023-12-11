Charlotte Flair’s Knee Injury Considered To Be “Fairly Serious”

If Charlotte Flair’s injury from last Friday night’s SmackDown match against Auka is to be serious, WWE may be without its biggest star.

The injury occurred when Flair performed a spot in the corner of the ring and appeared to twist while falling, immediately grabbing her knee. She was emotional and in pain as she informed Charles Robinson that her knee is injured. Despite continuing with the spot and clearly being injured, she required assistance to get to the back during the commercial break.

With WrestleMania just around the corner and it appearing to be a knee injury, the top star’s recovery could be lengthy.

Despite the lack of an official diagnosis, she was pulled from Saturday and Sunday’s live events. PWInsider stated that some employees are “extremely concerned the knee injury could be fairly serious.”