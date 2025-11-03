Chelsea Green And Ethan Page Crowned AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions

AAA hosted their Day of the Dead-themed Alianzas taping this past Sunday.

WWE SmackDown star Chelsea Green and NXT star “All Ego” Ethan Page teamed up to challenge Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship. Green and Page ultimately defeated Iguana and Hiedra, becoming the new AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions.

After the match, Hiedra confronted Iguana, slapped him, and walked off. Lola Vice, who was on commentary, approached Iguana to offer comfort, and he played it up. Green and Page began their alliance on the August 5 episode of WWE NXT, where they teamed up for a mixed tag team match at NXT Heatwave against Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele, emerging victorious.

Hiedra and Iguana’s reign lasted 330 days. They won the titles at Cierre De La Gira Origenes in December of last year, but rarely defended them. This victory marks Green and Page’s first reign as the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions. Page is also the current NXT North American Champion, while Green is a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and former Women’s United States Champion.

¡Tenemos NUEVOS Campeones de Parejas Mixtas AAA! ETHAN PAGE y CHELSEA GREEN 🤯🤯🤯#AlianzasAAA 💫 en Showcenter pic.twitter.com/RFjDtuykb1 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 3, 2025

El Mr. Iguana de los ojos tristes 🥺 (pero con Lola Vice 😬)#AlianzasAAA 💫 en Showcenter pic.twitter.com/eBRPRRiHpj — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 3, 2025