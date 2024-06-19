Chelsea Green Hopes Matt Cardona And Steph De Lander Return To WWE

WWE star Chelsea Green recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including the notion of Matt Cardona being her valet in WWE.

Green said, “No, I actually think I don’t want him anywhere near me in wrestling. We had a long two years together. We lived together, we wrestled together, we rode together.”

On hoping Cardona and Steph De Lander returns to WWE:

“Have you ever lived, worked, and drove and flew with your [spouse]? Exactly. You should try it one day. You’d know, you would never ask me that question. My husband is very high-strung, very, and we go about life differently. I’m an easygoing, easy-breezy girl. He is not an easy breezy girl. [Laughs] He is not at all. He is actually the opposite of an easy-breezy girl. So I would like him back, and then I would like him to be with Steph De Lander.”

You can check out Green’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)