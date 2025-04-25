Spoiler: WWE’s Plans For John Cena vs. Randy Orton

Following the fallout from WrestleMania 41, all signs point to John Cena’s first title defense being against a familiar rival — Randy Orton.

On this week’s episode of WWE Raw, the company shot an angle in which Orton attacked Cena, setting the stage for what appears to be a WWE Title match at Backlash on May 10th.

According to WrestleVotes, the highly anticipated bout is set to headline the event and will be billed as:

“One last time.”

The match will mark the first singles encounter between Cena and Orton since February 2017 at a WWE live event in New Mexico.

Surprise, surprise: The main event of Backlash is set to be John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship—billed as “one last time.” This will be their first singles match since 2/11/17, when they headlined a house show in New Mexico. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 25, 2025

Cena and Orton’s rivalry defined much of WWE’s main event scene throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s, producing several classic matches over the years. Now, it looks like the two legends will square off once again, possibly for the final time, with championship gold on the line.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on WWE Backlash and the latest on Cena vs. Orton.