Chelsea Green Opens Up About Imposter Syndrome And Fear Of Losing Her Title

WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green recently spoke with Jeremy Jacobowitz about various topics. She expressed concern about losing her title at any moment and revealed that she still experiences imposter syndrome in her wrestling career.

Green said, “I actually stay worried that they’re going to just take it off me at any given moment. Do you know what I mean? Like, I live in constant fear of that. I’ve always had, with wrestling, impostor syndrome really bad. Which is kind of funny, because in life I’m always like ‘Yeah, I’m here and I’m doing this and like, it is what it is.’ I don’t really live afraid, but with wrestling I’ve always had imposter syndrome. Just because I fell into this so randomly, and then everything has happened so randomly, you know? This [title] has taken me 13 years, but I still — there’s this constant like, ‘Are they just going to — am I going to show up at work and they’re like you’re not good enough, take it off’?”

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