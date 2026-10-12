JBL Believes Harlem Heat Deserve More Recognition Among Greatest Tag Teams

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently appeared on an episode of “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard.”

During the discussion, he talked about various topics, including his belief that Booker T and Stevie Ray’s team, Harlem Heat, deserves recognition as one of the greatest tag teams of all time and inclusion in every conversation about them.

JBL said, “You know what I don’t get? I don’t get why, when you talk about the greatest tag teams of all time… Harlem Heat should be on everybody’s list. And 100%, you’d be talking about them with the Road Warriors, which you probably should be anyway. They were awesome. What a great team.”

On Harlem Heat drawing money in Texas:

“They drew money in Texas. It was hard then. This was after the Von Erichs’ run, and this was after Embry’s run with Al Perez as his main guy. It was a pretty burned-out territory. Those guys drew money, and that was almost impossible to do back then in a territory that had been burned as many times as Texas had. That was the Ebony Experience back then. That was a terrific tag team, and they should be talked about the same as any of the other ones you put on the Mount Rushmore of tag teams.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.