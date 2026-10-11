WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Faces Further Security Concerns

Additional security concerns have emerged ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2026 in Saudi Arabia following a new warning from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group regarding airports and airspace across the country.

According to the BBC, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree issued a statement on Sunday, October 11, identifying Saudi aviation facilities and airspace as possible targets for future military operations.

Saree warned that airports and airspace throughout Saudi Arabia are “potential targets and sites for operations by our forces.”

The group reportedly excluded the cities of Mecca and Medina from its warning.

The latest development comes less than a month before WWE is scheduled to present Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 7, at Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD in Riyadh.

The warning follows a reported missile attack on Saturday targeting a complex containing domestic flight terminals at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

According to the reported figures attributed to Saudi civil aviation authorities, the incident resulted in 12 fatalities and 309 injuries.

Following the attack, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh reportedly issued a security alert advising American citizens to avoid King Khalid International Airport and nearby areas.

The developments have also reportedly prompted discussions within WWE regarding the status of its upcoming premium live event.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reported that the question of whether Crown Jewel would proceed in Riyadh as planned had become a “big topic of conversation in WWE.”

With international travel, event logistics and the safety of WWE personnel potentially affected by the evolving security situation, the company faces uncertainty in the weeks leading up to the show.

However, there has been no public indication that WWE has decided to postpone, relocate or cancel Crown Jewel.

As of this writing, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

PWMania.com will continue providing updates on the situation and any official announcements regarding the event.

Saudi airport attack: Twelve killed and 300 injured in attack in Riyadh – follow live https://t.co/tsfGxxhe4x — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 11, 2026