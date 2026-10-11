TNA Star Pulled From Bound For Glory 2026 Due To Health Issues

TNA Wrestling ring announcer Gia Miller will miss tonight’s Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view after experiencing an unexpected deterioration in her health.

Miller had already traveled to Tampa, Florida, for Sunday’s event at the Yuengling Center but revealed that her condition worsened overnight, forcing her to return home rather than participate in the show.

Taking to social media on Sunday, October 11, Miller shared the disappointing news with fans and explained why she would be unable to fulfill her scheduled duties. “Well, I made it to Tampa only for my health to nose dive overnight,” Miller wrote. “I’m going to have to go home, regroup, and get well. I’m devastated to be missing Bound For Glory.”

Miller also delivered a message to her TNA colleagues, wishing them well ahead of one of the promotion’s biggest events of the year. “To my TNA family, I love and miss you all,” she continued. “Stay safe, and have a great show tonight.”

The announcement follows previous health-related setbacks for Miller, who was absent from TNA iMPACT television tapings in September.

Following those absences, Miller disclosed that she had undergone two minor surgical procedures and made two separate emergency room visits while dealing with medical concerns.

Although Miller has not provided additional details about her latest health setback, her comments indicate that she intends to focus on recovering before returning to work.

As of this writing, there has been no official announcement regarding when Miller might resume her duties with TNA Wrestling.

TNA Bound For Glory 2026 takes place tonight, Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.