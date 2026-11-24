As reported by PWMania.com, Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, the parent company of TNA Wrestling, filed a lawsuit against TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim in January 2026. This legal action arose after Kim informed the company that following her release in March 2025, she believed she had legal claims against Anthem for violating the Florida Private Whistleblower Act.

Anthem responded by filing a lawsuit, asserting that, given the nature of Kim’s contract with TNA, any disputes should be governed by Tennessee law. They claimed that the booking agreement under which Kim operated as an independent contractor ended in late 2024, after which both parties agreed to a month-to-month working arrangement.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, records from the Nashville Chancery Court in Tennessee indicate that a status conference originally scheduled for Friday, November 20th, has been postponed to December 11th. This marks the third status conference for the case, and there is currently no indication that the dispute has been resolved.

Kim was released in March 2025 as part of the company’s restructuring efforts. The lawsuit asserts that because Kim was an independent contractor, she has no “legally cognizable claims” against the company under Florida law. Anthem is also seeking attorney fees and court costs. The parties were set to enter mediation on June 24, and Kim was granted additional time to respond to the lawsuit until after the mediation session.