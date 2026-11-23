Xia Brookside’s future with TNA Wrestling remains uncertain, as the former Knockouts Champion is reportedly approaching the end of her current contract with the promotion.

According to PWInsider, Brookside’s existing agreement is scheduled to expire at the end of 2026, and while TNA has reportedly presented her with a new contract offer, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement.

The report also indicates that multiple promotions outside of TNA have expressed significant interest in the second-generation wrestler. However, Brookside is reportedly unable to negotiate with other companies while her current agreement remains in effect.

Brookside has experienced one of the most significant years of her professional wrestling career in 2026, undergoing a heel turn and capturing the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Her character has continued to evolve in recent weeks, with TNA introducing another storyline development earlier this month when she aligned herself with The Righteous.

The alliance was featured on the November 19 episode of TNA iMPACT! and appears to be laying the groundwork for a potential rivalry between Brookside and Harley Hudson.

The ongoing storyline suggests that Brookside remains involved in TNA’s creative plans, although her continued presence on television does not necessarily indicate that a new contract has been finalized.

As the daughter of veteran British wrestler Robbie Brookside, Xia has established herself as a recognizable name in professional wrestling, having previously competed in WWE NXT UK before joining TNA.

Her recent championship success and character development have further elevated her profile, potentially making her an attractive option for other promotions should she become available.

PWInsider also noted that Brookside is not the only member of the TNA roster approaching the end of an existing contract, with additional talents reportedly having deals scheduled to expire.

For now, Brookside’s status beyond December remains unresolved, and it is unclear whether she will ultimately agree to a new deal with TNA or explore opportunities elsewhere once her current agreement expires.