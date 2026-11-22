Pro wrestling legend and TNA star Jeff Hardy appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including whether he gets tired of his theme music.

Hardy said, “No, no, it never gets old. When we returned to WrestleMania in 2017, I said, ‘Yeah, it was cool with that old-ass Hardy Boys music.’ I hated hearing it, but it’s just such a catchy tune. That drumbeat. Anytime you hear that, I know we talked about it a few times before, but I saw that on Ghost Hunters and some other shows. I’m like, well, it’s my music. That’s our music playing on all these different shows. So yes, it never gets old.”

On what goes through his mind when he does high risk ladder moves:

“It’s the same thing pretty much every time. I get so excited, and I always say the fear is part of the fun, right? It’s always the same thing. Dear God, dear Lord, great Spirit, please help me survive this and get up from this, and luckily I’ve never missed. The closest I came to missing one was before Matt became Broken Matt Hardy; that Swanton in the Impact Zone. I almost overshot it bad, and I hurt my tailbone pretty good that time too. But that was the closest I came to missing one. So overall, I can’t complain. I’ve been so blessed and I’m so lucky. But that’s my comfort zone. Doing that is what I do best. I really don’t even know how to wrestle.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.