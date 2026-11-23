Another previously unseen match has been added to the lineup of Thursday’s special Thanksgiving episode of TNA iMPACT. TNA has announced a Mile High Street Fight featuring Moose against Bear Bronson will be shown on Thursday’s show.

TNA wrote, “See never before seen 2026 matches from the TNA vault as part of THIS THURSDAY’s #TNAiMPACT Thanksgiving Special!

The System’s @bearbronsonBC battles @TheMooseNation in a Mile High Street Fight THURSDAY at 9/8c on @AMCPlus and TNA+, and 8pm ET on @Sportsnet 360. #TNAiMPACT”

The episode will feature several matchups, including an 8-Man Tag Team Match and an AAW Championship Match between Joe Alonzo and The Home Town Man. While this episode will not air on AMC, it will be available on AMC+ and TNA+ as usual.