As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling announced the departures of The Personal Concierge (George Iceman) and Mike Romo on Thursday.

According to PWInsider.com, The Personal Concierge’s TNA contract was set to expire on December 31, but as of Friday, he is now a free agent. The report also noted that Romo was relieved of his duties at this week’s TV tapings in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with one source indicating he was asked to leave the taping.

Fightful Select reported that the working relationship between TNA and The Personal Concierge effectively ended this weekend, and he did not attend the final blocks of tapings.

Regarding Romo’s departure, TNA sources indicated that the referee’s sudden exit is related to a “personal conduct violation,” to the extent that he was escorted out of the tapings, leaving no possibility for his return. Additionally, another source mentioned that a business Romo operated had served as a sponsor for the company.