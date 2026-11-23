Pro wrestling legend and TNA Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been dealing with a neck injury since October of last year and is currently off television as he recovers.

Recently, Hardy appeared on the podcast “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics, including taking time off due to his neck injury.

Hardy said, “It’s mainly for the neck, like I said earlier, before every match, I’m freaking out like I’m gonna make the bulging disc herniated.”

On if he is in a lot of pain:

“No, it’s not terrible. When I paint for a while and my head’s down for a long time, I can really feel it, and sleep has kind of not been that great because it does bug me at night. So it’s not a terrible pain, but I don’t want it to be a terrible pain. That’s what I’m afraid of, naturally. But yeah, I just feel like I need a break from pro wrestling just for a few months.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.