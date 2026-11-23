Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance has faced a challenging year, marked by a miscarriage and a diagnosis of Crohn’s disease. She is currently expecting another child and is set to give birth soon. Despite these difficulties, she has been mostly absent from TNA television.

In a recent interview with TMZ Inside the Ring, Ash discussed various topics, including how supportive the company has been during her time away.

Ash By Elegance said, “TNA has been such an amazing place to work. It has been more than I can — like, you have to be there to experience just how kind-hearted the office is. When I had first told them that I was pregnant, they were like, ‘If you don’t feel comfortable [announcing it], don’t worry. And I was like, ‘Honestly, I don’t feel comfortable because you just never know what happens.’ They’re like, ‘Okay, that’s fine. Do you want to step into like retirement? How do you want to do this?’ And I was like — to be honest with you, something in my heart was just telling me, ‘Yes, just say you’re going to retire and then who knows? Everyone comes out of retirement.’ And not knowing how this whole year was going to plan out about me coming out of retirement, having to deal with some illnesses, and then they are like, ‘Whenever you are ready, just know that the door is open for you. Just know that you are able to come in and like we can renegotiate, we can work on your contract, everything like that.’”

On her contract status:

“I am under contract until December 31st of this year, and then my contract is expired. But the big question is, am I going to return? And the answer is now, I would absolutely love for this baby boy to see me wrestle and say, ‘My mom did that. My mom can do this. My mom is a badass. My mom can do anything she put her mind to.’ And I would absolutely love to come back. I think that’s — my motivation in every aspect of my life has always been wrestling. I see that ring and I know I want to get there, and I think that’s just giving me that when I pop this baby out, to be motivated to go back there and then bring them in. And I know that the women in the locker room are going to welcome him with open arms. My husband is the best support system that you could ask for. He’s cheering for me, he’s like, ‘Babe, whatever you want to do, you can do it.’ So it has been awesome to take this time, I must say. Because my body, my back, my neck, everything feels great.”

You can check out Ash By Elegance’s comments in the video below.