TNA Wrestling has confirmed that referee Michael Romo is no longer working for the promotion following a reported backstage situation during the company’s recent television tapings in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

In a statement addressing Romo’s status, TNA confirmed his departure while declining to elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the decision.

The company stated that Romo would no longer be working for TNA and that “no further comment will be made” regarding the matter.

According to Fightful.com, Romo was escorted out of TNA’s Calgary television tapings this past week after company officials reportedly learned that he had been actively participating in the adult film industry.

The report indicates that Anthem and TNA received an email containing links to Romo’s adult film work, which was said to have continued as recently as this past summer.

One TNA source reportedly suggested that the situation might have been handled differently had it involved only the unauthorized release of private material. However, the company was said to have viewed Romo’s active participation in adult films as a violation of its personal conduct standards.

According to the report, Romo was informed of the decision and participated in an exit interview, during which he attempted to persuade company officials to reconsider their position.

Those efforts were reportedly unsuccessful, with TNA ultimately proceeding with his departure.

While Fightful’s report provides additional context regarding the circumstances, TNA has not publicly confirmed the specific reason for Romo’s exit beyond acknowledging that he is no longer associated with the promotion.

The company has also indicated that it does not intend to provide further public comments on the matter.