Pro wrestling legend and TNA Wrestling star Jeff Hardy recently appeared in a “Wikipedia Fact Check” video with Graham Hartmann of The Stunner during Chris Jericho’s Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea.

In the video, he discussed various topics, including the longstanding reports about a reality TV deal he had with Fox 21 Television Studios, the reality and unscripted subsidiary of 20th Century Fox. Unfortunately, the deal did not materialize in 2009 due to Hardy’s legal issues at the time.

Hardy said, “What year? 2009, I think that’s true. Yeah… It was going to be like, Jeff Hardy and pretty much all of the things I’m involved with outside of the wrestling world. And it was — yeah. Sure enough, that’s very true.

On what happened with it:

“But then naturally, I took a turn for the worse. That was when I got in some pretty — you know, naturally I left the WWE in ’09 on top of the wrestling world. And then a couple weeks later, something terribly traumatic happened. Yeah, so that’s why the reality show never took form.”

You can check out Hardy’s comments in the video below.