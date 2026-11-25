According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the contracts of The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) with TNA Wrestling are set to expire soon. They had signed one-year extensions to their deals late last fall. Sapp noted that TNA has already incorporated them into its future creative plans and considers re-signing them a priority, as they are the company’s top draws.

Sapp also mentioned that TNA is optimistic about retaining both wrestlers, who do not appear to be slowing down their in-ring activities. Sources familiar with the situation expect other companies outside of TNA to reach out to Matt and Jeff to explore potential opportunities for collaboration. The Hardys are among the few talents currently under guaranteed contracts with TNA, and other promotions are likely to assess their interest in future prospects, particularly as they look toward 2027.

Currently, Jeff Hardy is off TV after being written off due to persistent neck issues. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy remains active on screen and recently defeated Joseph Sawyer of syX in an impromptu No Disqualification Match at TNA Destination X.