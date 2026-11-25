According to PWInsider.com, the TNA Wrestling contracts for The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) are set to expire on January 31st. The report indicates that the two are in talks with TNA, but they have not yet reached an agreement on terms for a new contract.

Vincent and Dutch made their TNA Wrestling debut at Final Resolution 2025, where they confronted Matt and Jeff Hardy, known as The Hardys. Over the past year, they have been involved in a storyline with the Hardys that included matches at TNA Genesis, TNA Slammiversary (a 4-Way Ladder Match for the TNA World Tag Team Championships), and the Righteous Deletion on the July 23 episode of iMPACT.

Recently, Xia Brookside joined the group. The Righteous previously worked with ROH and AEW before leaving those companies in May 2025.