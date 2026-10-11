Roman Reigns Makes Bold Claim After Retaining World Heavyweight Title

Roman Reigns has made another bold statement about his place in professional wrestling history following his successful World Heavyweight Championship defense at WWE Money in the Bank 2026.

“The OTC” opened Saturday night’s premium live event at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, defending his championship against LA Knight in one of the show’s featured matches.

Knight delivered an impressive performance and came close to capturing his first WWE World Championship on several occasions. However, Reigns ultimately emerged victorious after connecting with a spear to secure the pinfall and retain his title.

Following the event, Reigns shared a video on social media reflecting on his victory and making it clear that he considers himself unmatched in the wrestling industry. “Maybe I’m delusional,” Reigns began. “Maybe I believe my sh*t too much. But can’t nobody touch me.”

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion then took his comments a step further, declaring himself the greatest professional wrestler of all time. “I’m the greatest of all time baby,” he continued. “Now go b*tch about that.”

Reigns’ comments come after another successful championship defense as he continues his run at the top of WWE’s Monday Night Raw brand.

Despite Knight pushing him throughout their encounter, Reigns managed to overcome the challenge and further strengthen his position as World Heavyweight Champion. However, another potential challenger has already made his intentions clear.

Following Money in the Bank, Oba Femi delivered a message directed at Reigns, suggesting that a confrontation between “The Ruler” and “The OTC” could be approaching.

With Reigns continuing to proclaim himself the greatest of all time and Femi seemingly setting his sights on the champion, the World Heavyweight Championship picture could be heading toward another major showdown.