Jim Cornette Criticises Glenn “Kane” Jacobs Over Trump Rally Remarks

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has publicly criticized WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs, better known to wrestling fans as Kane, following his appearance at a Donald Trump rally in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Jacobs, who previously served as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, addressed the crowd and expressed his support for Trump, praising both his personality and leadership.

During his speech, Jacobs also referenced Trump’s connection to WWE and their shared status as members of the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Who else is excited to be here today and to hear from the greatest president in our lifetime, Donald J. Trump? I’ve been fortunate to spend some time with President Trump. I’ve been blown away by how gracious, funny, and warm he is. It’s kind of the opposite of how the liberal media portrays him. He’s also incredibly tough. He took a bullet for us. No wonder he’s in the WWE Hall of Fame, an honor that I share along with him.”

Jacobs’ comments quickly drew a strong reaction from Cornette, who took to social media to condemn the former WWE Champion’s public support for Trump.

Posting on X, Cornette accused Jacobs of prioritizing political influence and sharply criticized both the former WWE Superstar and the president.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, here is a formerly admired superstar selling his soul for political power by praising the most repugnant criminal pig that ever walked the Earth. Trump can start wars, have people murdered in the streets, but ‘Hey Suckers, vote for me!’ F*ck you Glenn.”

Cornette’s remarks highlight the political disagreement between the two longtime wrestling personalities, with Jacobs continuing to express his support for Trump while Cornette remains an outspoken critic.

Jacobs served as Knox County mayor before leaving office and has maintained a public presence in politics alongside his legacy as one of WWE’s most recognizable performers.

Both Jacobs and Trump are members of the WWE Hall of Fame, with Jacobs inducted in 2021 and Trump entering the celebrity wing in 2013.