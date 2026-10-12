Michael Cole Names Seth Rollins And The Miz As Future WWE Commentators

WWE commentator Michael Cole discussed various topics with OutKick, including his favorite commentary partners.

Cole said, “I’ve worked with some unbelievable people over the years. Dozens and dozens, many Hall of Famers, many that I’ve learned so much from to get to where I am today. I think three people stand out as top commentators that I’ve worked with over the years — obviously Taz, who I really started my career with on Smackdown. There was Corey Graves of course, my current partner, who’s probably the best guy I’ve ever worked with in the booth. Our chemistry is impeccable. And then Pat McAfee. Pat and I had an unbelievable run, we had so much fun together. And he was just such a different analyst. So across the board, those three guys are probably my favorites.

On which WWE stars he believes would make great commentators:

“When we talk about people who we think may be great analysts going forward — obviously we’ve got Wade Barrett who’s been doing this for a number of years, who’s going to be a massive star in this business from a commentary standpoint. The Miz is someone who, you’ll see him a little bit on the Countdown show this coming weekend. The Miz is one of those guys who loves to talk. And he will really fall into an analyst role when he decides he wants to retire and hang up the boots. Seth Rollins is another one. If Seth Rollins ever decides to go down the route of commentary, Seth has proven on many different platforms that he can do this type of job. So, I think the Miz and Seth Rollins are a couple of the guys that that we should look toward in the future. So, I’ve got a few more years left in this. I still enjoy it, I love it. I’m looking forward to this weekend. There’s so many different things I’ll be involved in; I’ll be hosting the countdown show on Saturday. Obviously, I’ll be at ringside calling all the action. When that red light goes on, it is still fun. And when it’s not fun anymore, then it’ll be time to hang things up.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.