Chelsea Green Wants To Bring Back The WWE Divas

WWE star Chelsea Green, who pulled off the upset of the year when she won a Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Matchup against The O.C.’s Michin and “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair on this past Friday’s post-Clash at the Castle episode of SmackDown, took to her official Twitter (X) account and said she will start a petition to bring back the Divas Championship when she wins the WWE Women’s Championship.

Green wrote, “When I win I’m starting a petition to change the @WWE Womens Championship back to the Divas Championship.”

You can check out Green’s post below.